LIGHTSTREET, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Outdoor Adventure Camp was started in Columbia County in 2000 with the goal to educate elementary and middle school students of the importance of environmental science.

Camp Organizer Doug Brown said that the camp was started in conjunction with the Columbia County Conservation District to serve as an after-school program for kids who already had an interest in a career related to environmental science.





Student Instructor Brook Kelty said that since agriculture is a top industry, she feels it is important to get kids involved with it early so they can keep it alive for the future.

Brown said that this program not only benefits the agriculture business but also helps kids jump-start their careers.

The camp will focus on educating students as young as third-graders to try and spark an agricultural interest in them.

On Monday, students at the camp will learn how to make their own insect/tick repellant and press leaves.