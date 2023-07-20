KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer is in full swing and many kids are keeping busy at camp.

A non-profit in Luzerne County is helping blind and visually impaired children take part in some fun in the sun.

More than a dozen kids gathered at hillside farms in Kingston Township Thursday.

It’s just one of the many destinations for Camp Sight, a two-week summer day camp for kids ages 6-18. Camp Sight gives kids the chance to learn social and daily living skills.

