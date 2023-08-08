SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A camp helping children heal from loss is happening in Lackawanna County.

Camp Healing Hearts has been running for more than five years and continues to have a huge impact on the kids enrolled.

The camp, run by Hospice of the Sacred Heart, uses the arts to help grieving children connect with peers also coping with loss.

This year’s theme is the circle of life. Camp organizers say helping kids understand loss helps them heal.

“We want to let them know that there’s different ways that they can express how they’re feeling and open up the dialogue with their families,” said Hospice of the Sacred Heart Director of Counseling Services Jennifer Seechock.

“I like how I’m around other people who experience what I experience so its more comfortable and I also like all the activities,” said Healing Hearts Camper Gabby Iglesen.

The camp is free of charge thanks to grants and sponsors.