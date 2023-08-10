WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Young adults had the chance to experience what law enforcement does every day.

At a camp in White Haven, Pennsylvania State Police Troop P is holding its Annual Camp Cadet Academy. The program hosted over 80 young adults from four different counties.

The goal of this program is to help teenagers learn all about what it takes to be an officer. This is a week-long free camp, thanks to fundraising efforts.

Organizers hope this program will motivate the kids to consider joining the force and teach them team-building skills.

“So the camp is actually really cool and it’s really fun. Everybody thinks that it’s just disciplinary camp and this is where the bad kids go; that’s not true. This is where people go when they want to learn more about PSP and Law Enforcement and Military in general,” said first-year Camp Cadet Tait Stahovic.

“I think it’s really fun and enjoyable because I’ve met so many great people. All of the counselors and troopers are really nice, everybody just is welcoming and it’s a really good experience,” said first-year Camp Cadet Miah Molinaro.

The camp runs until August 11.