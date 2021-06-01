Camp Bisco cancels festival at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The electronic rock festival, Camp Bisco, is no longer having their 2021 festival according to Camp Bisco’s Facebook page.

Their post reads in part:

“…It became clear to us, due to the timing, that it’s not going to work out this year — at least not the way we would like to do it. Camp Bisco deserves the absolute best, and we didn’t want to compromise on that.” Camp Bisco HQ

They say they are refunding everyone who bought tickets as quickly as possible.

The festival plans to resume for 2022. A City Bisco event will be held at TD Pavilion at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia on July 9 and 10.