TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in the Poconos are ready to get to the beach, ‘CamelBeach’ that is.

Eyewitness News visited Camelback Resort ahead of its outdoor waterpark’s opening on Friday and learned how it’ll help surrounding businesses.

Transitioning from the slopes to the beach. A months-long task that Camelback Resort officials make look easy.

“The lazy river right behind me gets filled with 3,000 barrels that we got to take out, plastic on top, we truck them all out, put them on the hill, we got to melt the snow obviously, then we got to put water slides in,” said Tim Bayer, VP of Facilities at Camelback Resort.

CamelBeach is Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor waterpark, home to 37 mountainside rides, and will soon be adding one more to the mix.











CamelBeach’s newest addition, the ‘Rival Racer,’ is a racing slide where you can race against your friends. They already broke ground and are hoping to open it sometime in July.

With nearly 30 million guests that visit the Poconos each year, the staff at Camelback is expecting a big crowd

“For this weekend, we’re definitely anticipating a couple of thousand people. The weather is going to be absolutely perfect, and I think we’ll get a lot of day visitors too that show up day-of, but as of right now we have a few thousand tickets pre-sold on the books,” explained Molly Coneybeer, Social Media Manager at Camelback Resort

The staff at the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau in Stroudsburg say CamelBeach’s opening is the unofficial kickoff to summer.

As well as providing many local jobs for the season,

“It also helps the surrounding area like the crossings has been doing very well, all the different attractions and restaurants around Camelbeach and including the entire destination,” said Brian Bossuyt, Executive V.P., Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

CamelBeach will officially open its doors for the season Friday at 10:00 a.m.