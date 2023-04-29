TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With warmer days around the corner, businesses are looking to hire for spring and summer.

Camelback Resorts held its spring and summer career fair Saturday.

Dozens of potential applicants came by to learn about openings in aquatics, mountain adventures, and the culinary team.

Those who went to the job fair were able to fill out applications and even interview on the spot.

The Camelback team hopes to follow up with their future employees by Monday at the latest.

“We love the opportunity to provide a first job opportunity for so many of the young people in our community and that’s a very exciting part of our culture. but also, we love to be able to meet folks who are just coming back from school, maybe looking to try something different,” said Mary Popovich the Vice President of Human Resources.

Two more career fairs at Camelback are scheduled for May 19th and 20th.

Head to Camelback careers to learn more about their career fair.