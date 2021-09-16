Camelback Resort employee flown to hospital after being run over by snow groomer

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — EMA officials tell Eyewitness News a 47-year-old man was run over by a snow groomer at Camelback Resort Thursday morning.

According to EMA officials, the incident occurred around 11:38 a.m. near the bottom of the mountain at Camelback Resort. The man injured is reported to be an employee.

EMA says the man suffered major trauma to his lower body and was flown to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Camelback is in the process of winterizing Camelbeach to transition into the ski season. This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.