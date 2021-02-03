Camelback Mountain Resort staying busy after snowstorm

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Camelback Mountain Resort is staying busy after the snowstorm this week.

The resort says the fresh snow pack is very much welcomed and dedicated skiers and snow tubers have been enjoying the winter weather. Even with nearly two feet of snow, Camelback will continue to make snow on the slopes.

They recommend making reservations online, especially for those coming up during the weekends.