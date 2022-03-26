TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spring is here and those in the Poconos are preparing to pack away their skiing and snowboarding gear.

Skiers and snowboards at Camelback Mountain are usually tasked with getting down the slopes without falling. But Saturday’s mission called for a bathing suit.

The resort’s annual spring melt pond skimming event took place and those up for the challenge had to skim their way across the water instead of taking the plunge.





The pond water is about one foot deep and sometimes people make it and sometimes they don’t. The event is part of the mountain’s last bash of the season, as Sunday marks its final day open for skiing.

“We’re really excited to welcome this event back. We haven’t had it since really 2019 with covid, but we’re already seeing a great turnout,” stated Nicolette Nordmark, marketing manager at Camelback Resort.

Bernie Connelly was one of those celebrating a victory across the pond.

“This is like about the tenth time I’ve done it. I’ve made it every time. I’ve been skiing on this mountain on a season pass for 43 straight years in a row,” explained Bernie Connelly’s “two turn bern”, pond skimmer.

While others weren’t that lucky.

“I almost made it. Just at the end, I caught it, if there was a little more water in there, I would’ve made it,” said Tom Gillon a pond skimmer.

All the skimmers were judged on their skim, biggest splash, and best costume. Raffles were also offered to benefit the Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center.

“I’ve missed this the past couple of years. I’m so happy it’s back, stated Gillon.

Although this is the last weekend for skiing and snowboarding Camelback’s snow tubing park will remain open until April 3rd.