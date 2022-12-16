TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While snowstorms may throw a wrench into the day-to-day for some businesses, one industry thrives off of them.

With the help of mother nature, five inches of fresh snow was added to Camelback Resort’s slopes for its opening day Friday.

“We worked so hard to put, you know, artificial snow on the ground, but overnight it’s like Mother Nature knew we were ready too,” explained Molly Coneybeer, director of marketing at Camelback Resort.

A ribbon cutting ceremony debuted the resort’s Black Bear 6, a new, high-speed, six-person chairlift with a state-of-the-art bubble design to cover the riders.

The chairlift is set to carry 3,000 people up the mountain every hour.

Skiers and snowboarders arrived at the mountain as early as 3:00 A.M. Friday morning to be first in line.

“I can’t be more excited. You know, just so much going on, the fresh air, the mountains. Freedom!” Described Peter Jacoski of New Jersey.

Camelback’s V.P. of facilities, Tim Bayer, tells Eyewitness News they’ve also improved its snowmaking system that helped open the resort early.

“Really focusing on automation so we can make more snow, more consistent snow, better quality. It’s all about getting more runs, getting turns on the hill, and get this mountain open as soon as we can,” stated Bayer.

As skiers and snowboarders were finally able to hit the slopes, the love of the sports and outdoors kicked off the season.

“I hope it’s a long season, that’s for sure. I hope we get some decent snowfall, like natural snow,” said Connor Brunetta of New Jersey.

“Just being outside with your friends and family this time of the year. There’s just something special about it,” described Jacoski.

Camelback officials say 10 slopes are open Friday, and with the help of Mother Nature, they’ll be opening more of the mountain each day.