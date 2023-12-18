TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy rain closed the slopes at some area ski resorts that just opened for the season.

Snow’s on the ground at Camelback Mountain but, the slopes will remain empty due to heavy rain on Monday.

Director of Mountain Operations Erick Mezzina explains they prepared for the storm hitting our area by grooming out the snow.

“So basically it builds almost like a protective layer. So then the rain sheets off and doesn’t melt out our snow, but we are in really good standing when it comes to our depth. We’ve made sure we put down at least three to four feet of depth across all of our trails, that are open currently,” Mezzina added.

It’s a different view compared to the opening weekend when the resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders to ring in its 60th anniversary.

“This building opened in December of 1963 and that’s all it was and now we have a 453-room hotel, and an outdoor waterpark, and an indoor waterpark, and ziplines, and a mountain coaster,” said Molly Coneybeer, the Director of Marketing, at Camelback.

Coneybeer showed 28/22 News a collage of historical videos, pictures, and equipment debuted on the wall inside the lodge. It’s a blast from the past, showcasing the growth the mountain has gone through.

It was interesting to see some guests kind of you know, stopping and pointing or, ‘Hey I remember that,’ or, ‘Wait is that me?’ And we saw a lot of that and it’s special. It makes you feel special and it makes us feel like we’re kind of doing something right by honoring the last 60 years.” Molly Coneybeer, Director of Marketing, Camelback Mountain

Also making its debut this weekend, is a new rise-and-grind coffee shop, Chuck’s Spud Shack menu.

“We have our chili fries, we have our gravy fries with cheese curds, our truffle fries, and our cheesesteak fries,” explained Greg Fenski, Executive Sous Chef at Camelback Mountain

And the first-ever in the nation “Big Pocono on the Go Shopping Experience,” where guests can scan a credit card, grab an item, and leave without waiting in line.

“Time and time again, Camelback never gets old. You can come here and there’s something new going on, there’s always something exciting,” stated Greg Fenski, Executive Sous Chef, Camelback Mountain

Camelback Mountain will remain closed Monday due to the rain but hopes to reopen this weekend as the weather permits.