Call of Duty to remain on Sony platforms after Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division has stated their desire to keep the blockbuster gaming series “Call of Duty” available on Sonys platform.
In a tweet released on Thursday, Phil Spencer stated Microsoft’s intent to honor all existing agreements had with Sony, at least regarding the Call of Duty franchise.
There has been no clarification at this time as to the future exclusivity of Activision Blizzard’s other IPs like Diablo, Overwatch, and previous Sony exclusive, Crash Bandicoot.
The Call of Duty franchise began in 2003 and has spanned over 20 games across multiple platforms, including cell phones.