Call of Duty to remain on Sony platforms after Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

FILE – The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide it building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division has stated their desire to keep the blockbuster gaming series “Call of Duty” available on Sonys platform.

In a tweet released on Thursday, Phil Spencer stated Microsoft’s intent to honor all existing agreements had with Sony, at least regarding the Call of Duty franchise.

“Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.” Phil Spencer – CEo MICROSOFT GAMING

There has been no clarification at this time as to the future exclusivity of Activision Blizzard’s other IPs like Diablo, Overwatch, and previous Sony exclusive, Crash Bandicoot.

The Call of Duty franchise began in 2003 and has spanned over 20 games across multiple platforms, including cell phones.