California's gas tax is about to kick in

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summer is just around the corner and so is that impending gas tax in California!

We hope you didn’t forget, because come July 1, you’re looking at a 5.6 cent increase per gallon. 

The gas tax comes in response to SB-1, which was signed into law by former Governor Jerry Brown to fix aging roadways and infrastructure.

Officials said the tax is projected to generate more than $50 billion over the next 10 years. 

An attempt to repeal the bill had failed. 

Gas had already gone up 12 cents back in 2017 under a deal also made by then Governor Brown.

