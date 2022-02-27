Cabin Fever Craft Market held at the Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many may have been stuck in the house during this cold spell, but a craft show in Luzerne County offered a little retail therapy for that cabin fever.

The Cabin Fever Craft Market at the Wyoming Valley Mall brought dozens of small businesses together on Sunday, February 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The event was hosted by ‘NEPA Craftworks,’ at the former Sears store inside the mall to bust the cabin fever blues away with some retail therapy at the craft market.

The organization scheduled and is hosting several craft markets throughout the year 2022.

You can check the Cabin Fever Craft Market Facebook page for upcoming events.