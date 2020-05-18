Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to police, on Monday morning just before 2 a.m. a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint for his fare bag by an unidentified man wearing black gloves, a mask and a baseball hat.

The driver picked him up on High Street and when they were driving on Brown St. in the area of Glenn St., the man showed a gun and demanded the fare bag containing cash. The man then pulled the wires for the two-way radio and camera system out and left the scene.

Police are investigating.