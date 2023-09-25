EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A California man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Bryce Stanger and his wife, Tanya Stanger, age 33, also of San Ysidro, California, previously pleaded guilty and admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and over 400 grams of

fentanyl.

Karam said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 25, 2021, when Pennsylvania State Troopers made a traffic stop in Union County.

Bryce and Tanya Stanger were in the vehicle., and a follow-up search of the car resulted in the seizure of approximately 30 lbs. of high-quality crystal methamphetamine and more than a kilogram of fentanyl. Further investigation revealed that the defendants were transporting the

drugs from California to Hazleton, Pennsylvania, for further distribution, according to law enforcement.

On September 21, 2023, Tanya Stanger was also sentenced to 18 years in prison.