Bystander grazed by gunfire in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A bystander was grazed by gunfire in Williamsport, police say and the shooter has not yet been identified.

Officials say they were called to the area of West 4th and Campbell Streets in the city where witnesses reported numerous shots were fired.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Williamsport Bureau of Police collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christopher Salisbury at (570) 327-7593 or csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org.