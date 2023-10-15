NESCOPECK, COLUMBIA (WBRE/WYOU) — An inaugural craft fair brought out people for the weekend despite the weather. Vendors spread out across Folk’s Butterfly Farm in Nescopeck for the final day of the craft fair.

It featured items like glass art, gemstone skulls, and some good food.

The Butterfly Farm’s co-owner says while they are excited to welcome the community and vendors back next year, they are eager for everyone to come back during the week to learn about some important pollinators.

“We can’t educate people if we can’t get them here. If they come for an event like this maybe they’ll come back when we have ‘learn about the butterflies’ or we have ‘bee day’ where they come in and our beekeepers come in and show ’em the hives and what all they go through to create that honey,” said Folk’s Butterfly Farm co-owner David Folk.

The event also held a scavenger hunt with a $50 prize drawing for those able to find all ten items.