Businesses offering deals on Veterans Day for those who served

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As Veterans Day approaches, many businesses are offering free or discounted food and services throughout Pennsylvania for Veterans.

COLTS is offering free bus rides. The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will offer free rides to

veterans and active-duty military members on Thursday, Nov. 11, in recognition of their service

to our country.

Veterans should show the bus driver their VA card or honorable discharge papers and active duty military members can show their Military ID cards.

A food pantry for Veterans will be provided in Lackawanna County. In an effort to provide nutrition and assistance to the area`s veterans, the Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Office, Bread Basket of NEPA and the Theodore J. Wint VFW Post 25 have joined forces to offer a weekly pantry for those who have served their country and are in need.

The pantry will be located at The Wint VFW on 2291 Rockwell Avenue, Scranton, and be open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is available to all veterans, their families, and the widows of veterans. No financial/income information is required to utilize this service. Veterans or their families must register on their initial visit. They need to bring any of the following documents to sign-up: DD 214, VA card or Military ID.

In honor of Veterans Day, Commonwealth Health will be hosting a contactless, veterans appreciation breakfast in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre on Monday, November 8th beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers from the Commonwealth Health network will hand out individually wrapped meals to military veterans and active-duty military personnel at no cost. Commonwealth Health requests that all attendees remain in their vehicles and wear a mask for the duration of their pick up.

It will be held in Scranton at the Crossgate Plaza 1785 N. Keyser Ave Scranton, Pa 18508. In Wilkes-Barre, it will be held at Thomas P Saxton Medical Pavilion 468 Northampton Street Kingston, PA 18704.

Geisinger will provide upcoming veterans appreciation dinners in Northeastern Pennsylvania. There are still reservations open at each of these locations, and the deadline to reserve a dinner is Friday, Nov. 5.

The drive-through event is set to take place at three locations near NEPA:

Scranton (4 to 6 p.m.) Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave., Scranton

To make a reservation for this location, call 570-703-8240 or visit the signup website.

Wilkes-Barre (4 to 6 p.m.) 1175 East Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre

To make a reservation for this location, call 570-808-5380 or 570-808-7893, or visit the signup website.

Wilkes-Barre (4 to 6 p.m.) 50 Roosevelt Terrace, Wilkes-Barre

To make a reservation for this location, call 570-808-3651 or visit the signup website.

Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.

The active and retired military can enjoy a free Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich in honor of their service to America, Thursday, Nov. 11, at all Primanti Bros. locations across Pennsylvania.

The offer is available for all active and retired service members for dine-in, takeout, or online orders. Those ordering online on the Primanti Bros. FanFare Rewards app should use coupon code THANKSVETS at checkout. For more information about specific Primanti Bros. locations, visit their website.