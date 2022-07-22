MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the official kick-off for NASCAR weekend in the Poconos and business is booming across the area.

Just two miles away from the Tricky Triangle – campers and race fans are welcomed here at the Peaceful Woodlands Family Campground. The grounds are fully booked for this weekend and it isn’t the only business seeing an influx of customers.

This weekend the Pocono Raceway is hosting the NASCAR cup series. Four races over the course of three days with about 100,000 fans expected to stop by.

As fans make their way inside the track many are also taking a pit stop at nearby businesses.

“We have an absolute lot of people coming in saying, ‘we’re stocking up to go to the track,’ so I think it’s going to be a really great weekend,” said Cathy Kresge, manager at Harmony Beverage

Kresge is a manager at harmony beverage near the Monroe and Carbon County line.





She says race weekend has brought in guests from out of state and they’re seeing an uptick in sales.

“It seems to be getting a lot better than it’s been in the past few years since things were starting to decline a little bit. But after covid, now people can get out and about, we’re starting to see a nice amount of business,” explained Kresge.

While RVs and campers were allowed at Pocono Thursday – some decided to stay a couple of miles down the road at Peaceful Woodlands Family Campground.

“We are you know fully booked and we continue to turn people down, calls came up until this morning. You know so they’re looking for a campsite, a little late for the race I’d say,” said Denise DePaul, co-owner of Peaceful Woodlands Family Campground.

DePaul says they’ve been in business for nearly 10 years.

They used to rely on a couple of big race weekends like this one and were first concerned when hearing Pocono would only host one cup series this year – but ever since COVID they’ve had an uptick in campers.

“The race is just a packed weekend with a lot more people wanting to come in, whereas a regular weekend is just, you know, we’re full and we’re hosting just people in the area for sightseeing and adventure,” explained DePaul

Fans are gearing up as the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. with the general tire delivering 200.