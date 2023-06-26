POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are working on the scene Monday of a fire that burnt down several local businesses in Monroe County.

The Fountain Court Shopping Center in Pocono Township was gutted by a devastating fire on Sunday morning. Several businesses were destroyed.

The businesses that remain are also feeling the effect of the flames.

According to Pocono Township officials, the buildings that are still intact currently have no running water as a result of the fire, forcing them to temporarily close their doors.

The buildings will need new water lines and new permits.

“I don’t know for how long, a week less, than a week until the water. That’s ok. That’s, you know, the store is still here, thank god,” said Kamal Moku, owner of Express Tailoring and Alterations.

Pocono Township is meeting with the state, FEMA, and the County Emergency Management Agency to discuss loans for all of the business owners that have been impacted.