Businesses benefitting from return of race fans

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Whether you are camping in the infield or driving to the track, local businesses are feeling the impact of race weekend at Pocono Raceway.

After no spectators for last year’s doubleheader at Pocono Raceway local businesses are looking to capitalize this year.

“It is one of the busiest times of the year. I don’t know how it is going to affect us being a doubleheader or two weeks in June, we don’t know yet because we have nothing to go against. But we are really excited,” said Vickie Lewis, manager at the Chat-n-Chew Cafe.

Lewis says momentum from race weekend has started and is already better than 2020.

“We didn’t get anything close to what we’re going to get this year and we were putting puzzles together, you know, instead of waiting on people and doing to-goes,” she said.

Orders to-go are coming in by the numbers. Others are choosing to dine in. Closer to the racetrack Sweet Cravings Ice Cream Parlor is seeing a wave of customers making it one of its busiest times of the year.

“We have been steady all week long. A lot of campers coming up. We get a lot of people at 7-7:30 at night come in. After they’ve been in they come for ice cream. They enjoy it,” said manager Kim McKee.

You can grab more than just ice cream, the menu offers hot food as well. Race fans are supporting local businesses just like they support their favorite NASCAR driver.

“It’s great for them to be back and for the whole area. Everybody in the area all the businesses, it’s terrific,” McKee added.

Many people are staying in the infield at Pocono Raceway supporting local businesses, stopping at local grocery stores and beer distributors… stocking up for the long weekend in Long Pond.

For more information on the races and this weekend’s events you can visit Pocono Raceway’s website. You can also check out their full list of weekend events.