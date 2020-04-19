Businesses and customers react to COVID-19 mask order

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A new state order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 is now in effect across the commonwealth.

It requires that all people entering life-sustaining business wear masks. The order issued by Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, also requires business owners to take steps to keep their employees and their customers safe.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, you’ll see signs at every life-sustaining business.

Dr. Levine says “I think we expect Pennsylvanians to do the right thing and stores and businesses will do the right thing. They and everyone will be wearing masks to protect our community.”

At Gould’s Shur Save Supermarket in Sugarloaf Township, many people have been wearing face masks already.

Tiffany Pelayo, a customer from Sugarloaf Township told us, “Anybody could be a carrier at this point so you never know. So to basically stop the spread or reduce the number of people who are getting it, to essentially get back to normalcy then it’s better.”

Dr. Bob Yamulla from Sugarloaf Township works on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle.

He says that, “The governors all have a very difficult problem. They have to got to do this right the first time because if they have a relapse and we have to start over again it’s going to be devastating.”

Diane Marino works at Gould’s and says she has COVID-19 on her mind all day every day.

Marino tells us “I’m all in agreeance with it because they are protecting us and we are protecting them by wearing these things. It’s a safety thing.”

The store manager, Brent Radzwich, says he has already implemented safety measures at the store including a hand sanitizing station outside the store, plexiglass shields between cashiers and customers and shower curtains in between each register.

State officials have suggested closing every other register but Radzwich says “We thought we should do that versus closing every other register and having the people back up and be congested. We want to get them in and out and we just put up barriers.”

Overall, the shoppers I talked with about the new state requirements say they will do what they have to do to keep themselves and store employees safe.