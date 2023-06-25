POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters have cleaned up and gone home after a devastating fire at a local shopping center. Flames ripped through several businesses Sunday morning near Stroudsburg and spread from there.

About 18 businesses were destroyed in the fire and some have already started to plan for the next steps, while others are still unsure and in shock.

The call came in Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. about a fire in the back of the Trap Door Escape Room at the Promenade at Fountain Court shopping center.

When crews got to the scene, they quickly got the fire under control, but it flared up an hour later.

It was at that point they realized there was no saving the buildings.

“It’s a total loss, even the steel structure that was the main shell of the building is warped because the heat did get so high,” said Pocono Township Emergency Service Director Jerrod Belvin.

After battling the fire for hours, crews needed more than manpower reinforcements.

“Water is one of our biggest issues we pulled in from 23 other departments. We also pulled water in from Northampton County and Warren County New Jersey as well,” Belvin explained.

One of the owners of Elegant Bridal, which is now in ruins, says he was shocked to see how bad the damage was when he arrived.

“It’s my daughter’s wedding next month and her wedding gown is one of the gowns that’s in that store, and we can’t get in because the building hasn’t been declared safe, so we can’t get in to see what kind of condition that dress and many other brides’ dresses are in,” said Co-owner of Elegant Bridal Alvin Williams.

“One of the firefighters actually just put a deposit down on his fiancé’s dress at the bridal boutique yesterday, so it’s… you know,” Belvin said.

The owner of two businesses at this shopping center says five years of overnights and 30 hours straight workdays are now all gone, but all hope is not lost.

“It’s fairly good news that our tornado and zombie ones are still apparently intact so soon as powers back in the building and we’re allowed to reopen, we’ll reopen those,” said Anthony Purzycki, Owner of Trap Door Escape Room, Madness Distillery, and Tasting Room.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.