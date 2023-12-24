PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After many filled up on their Christmas Eve dinners, saving room for dessert is always a must.

A popular bakery in Luzerne County is experiencing all the hustle and bustle this holiday season.

Inside Bakery Delight in Plains Township, customers made sure to stalk up on some of their favorite Christmas treats.

Cookies, poppy seed, and nutroll to name a few.

Shop owners say they were extra busy this Christmas Eve putting together those final touches.

“There’s a lot of last-minute people coming in now. We are wrapping it up the last few hours of the Christmas Holiday season here. The last couple days have been the busiest of the whole year actually,” said Bakery Delight co-owner George Blom.

Bakery Delight will be closed for the week and will open back up on Friday, December 29.