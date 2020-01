STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Bushkill woman will spend 5 1/2 to 11 years in prison after being sentenced Friday morning in Monroe County.

24-year-old Jennifer Demaria previously entered guilty pleas in two drug delivery resulting in death cases from 2015.

Investigators say she sold heroin laced with fentanyl to two men who later died.

Demaria must also serve 10 years probation when she’s released.