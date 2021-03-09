Bus driver in 2018 fatal tour bus crash sentenced

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The driver in a fatal tour bus crash was sentenced on Monday to 117-246 months in prison for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and other charges related to the crash.

According to investigators, Charles Dixon of New York City was found to have cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on October 14 of 2018 when the bus went into the shoulder and crashed in a wooded area off of Interstate 380 South, killing 33-year-old Rebecca Blanco of California and injuring 12 others.

Dixon has also been ordered to pay restitution to victims totaling $1,701.53.