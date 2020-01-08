Bus Driver Charged After December Crash

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A bus driver from the Wyalusing School District has been charged with endangering the welfare of children. Police say he showed signs of impairment following a crash back in December.

According to police, 26-year-old Brandon Harvey of Sugar Run, Bradford County, was driving the bus with thirteen students on board when the crash occurred back on December 13th.

Troopers say the bus traveled off the right side of State Route 3001 and struck a tree.

Out of the thirteen students, three suffered minor injuries and were checked out at the scene.

According to the police report Harvey “displayed obvious signs of impairment” and was transported to Tyler Memorial Hospital for blood testing.