SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway into an early-morning house fire in Scranton.

The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of Brook Street in South Scranton. The house where the fire occurred is the same location listed in court documents as the residence of Mike Albert.

Albert is being accused of intentionally killing 35-year-old Mark T. Boyle by running him over with his truck.

Mugshot of Michael Albert provided by the Schuylkill County Prison.

According to the affidavit, Albert was having work done to his truck by Boyle, and when asked to pay for the services, he refused. Albert then went to the truck and attempted to drive away. Boyle then ran into the driveway in an attempt to stop Albert, police said.

In an interview with Boyle’s wife, who witnessed the incident, she told police Albert swerved and hit Boyle, as stated in court documents.

Boyle was brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

At this time investigators have not mentioned any connection between the two cases and say the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it is released.