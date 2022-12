SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation received a wonderful donation Tuesday night. The family of Scranton native Frank Burke presented the organization with a check for $44,000.

It’s from a golf tournament in Burke’s name held in September.

The donation from the Frank Burke Foundation will grant 10 wishes.

Burke was known for dressing up like Santa at Christmas. His family says this donation keeps his spirit alive.