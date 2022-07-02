LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said an unknown actor broke into a Pike County home and stole a pistol, various jewelry, and a bottle of wine on June 6.

Investigators said the burglary occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Law enforcement said the suspect stole a black Glock 19 9mm pistol with two fully loaded magazines, approximately $800 worth of jewelry and jewelry boxes, a wallet with various cards, and a bottle of Barefoot Pink Moscato.

Officials said a black or dark blue sedan with front-end damage and an older NY registration was seen near the residence around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP Blooming Grove at (570)226-5718.