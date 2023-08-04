WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local ice cream shop is now offering some nostalgic entertainment along with their soft serve.

Many take their travels to the shore over the summer, but Malacari’s in Mountaintop has brought some of the beaches to NEPA for good.

They purchased a famous boardwalk game a few months ago and it is finally afloat.

A slice of the Jersey Shore made its way to northeastern Pennsylvania and we’re not talking about the pizza.

“Every day I’m up here and people keep asking, “When can I get in the boats? When can I get in the boats?” said Frank Malacari the owner and manager.

Malacari’s in Mountaintop has welcomed a famous boardwalk game straight from Morey’s Pier in Wildwood.

The boat tag battleships are afloat and just about ready to go, but the process was not an easy one.

“When we bought it, we bought it as scrap metal and we had to try to reconstruct it. It took a long time to do and there were a lot of mistakes we made in the meantime, but I think we did pretty well with it,” explained Malacari.

Without instructions or a clear image of how it should look, the boats took six months to rebuild.

The team had to rely on some help from professionals and internet pictures of the game to complete the puzzle.

“We actually had a company from Idaho come in and help us in the early stages. Their expertise is building rollercoasters and amusement rides, and they have never seen one of these before,” added Malacari.

“They were big back in the early 80s, early 90s. There’s not many of them in the country running today,” continued Malacari.

The oasis is one of a kind, adding to the hometown getaway that Malacari’s has always aimed to offer local families.

“We’re always looking for family fun activities at a good value and when we built the mini golf course, we built that to bring something to the community and this is just a great way to go with that,” says Malacari.

Malacari tells 28/22 News that the boat tag should be up and running within the next few weeks, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.