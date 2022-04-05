WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the war rages on in Ukraine, people in Northeastern Pennsylvania are doing what they can to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion.

Tuesday, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office loaded up 116 bulletproof vests and 20 helmets to help Ukrainian fighters. This is in addition to the 100 vests donated from Lackawanna County. The vests are past their expiration dates but are still considered effective.

“They’re going into the fighting, basically the hot zones, without any protection whatsoever, so, we’re hoping that these vests, the helmets, and the armor plating save lives,” said Sam Sanguedolce Luzerne County District Attorney.

The collection of the protective gear, as well as much-needed medical supplies, is coordinated by Saint Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton and State Senator Marty Flynn’s office.