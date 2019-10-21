Building solar USB charging stations in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Using sunlight to power electronics. Today, High School students did that by building their own USB Solar Charging Stations.

More than two dozen Wallenpaupack High School students came to Johnson College Monday, getting their hands on electronical engineering thanks to a $4,500 PPL Electric Utilities Foundation Grant.

Johnson College is inviting three to four other districts in Lackawanna County who want students to participate in PPL’s Grant opportunity.

For more information on how to participate: https://www.pplweb.com/communities/ppl-foundation/