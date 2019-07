SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton city engineers are heading to the scene of a collapsed building in the city.

No one was hurt when the abandoned building on the 1800 block of Ross Street came down just before midnight Sunday.

Part of Ross Street is closed at this time.

Property managers tell Eyewitness News they were already looking into having the century old structure torn down before the collapse happened.