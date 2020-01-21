Building Deemed Unsafe After Shenandoah Fire

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The former United Wiping Cloth Company is still standing four days after fire broke out early Friday morning.

Crews have been back several times since then to put out rekindling, including again Monday night.

No crews seen there this afternoon and piles of trash could be seen inside and outside of the building.

Locals say they want the structure torn down.

It still remains uncertain what the next step will be to secure the property.

