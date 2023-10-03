SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY WBRE/WYOU) — One local developer is continuing to bring new life to Lackawanna County. Jbas Realty is recharging the Electric City with an ongoing project.

Progress is pushing forward on Linden Street in downtown Scranton. Work has been happening for the past six months on a building on the 500 block near Courthouse Square.

Developer John Basalyga of Jbas Realty tells 28/22 News that Scranton is the nucleus of our area and if Scranton’s thriving other communities will be too.

Scranton residents say they think the project will make a positive impact on the city.

“I think it would be a great asset to Scranton just because so many people will come back into Scranton even from out of town. there’s gonna be apartments. It’s gonna be nice. Live entertainment,” says Pamela Reed a Scranton native and resident.

The building will consist of a live music venue suited for bigger artists, as well as a restaurant, and two floors of apartments.

I think it’s gonna be beautiful and I can’t wait to see it. I wanna see it when they get it done. the apartments are gonna be gorgeous. they’re gonna have a dining area. they’re gonna have music, and I like that,” added Alberta Wright a Scranton resident.

Jbas Realty has already been successful in its other ventures in the area and it is expected to continue that success as it expands. Jbas Realty also tells 28/22 News that the project could be completed in March if the supply chain allows.

They get all of the electric equipment that they need. Otherwise, it could be pushed back a few months. Either way, progress is on the horizon here in the Electric City.