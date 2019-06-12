Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age is Back- With New Rules

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The cause of massive lines at malls across the country last year is back by popular demand
Pay your age is back at Build-a-Bear workshop.
But this year the company has come up with a way to control crowds.
A limited number of tickets — 200 thousand nationwide — will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16th on the Build-a-Bear website.
Those tickets can be redeemed June 24th through 28th for a customized stuffed toy.
Link Build-a-Bear
Trending Stories
- Community comes together for cats still inside crumbling building
- Legislation could allow food stamp recipients to spend benefits on vitamins
- Mail Truck Wipes Out
- Park coming to downtown Scranton
- Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.