Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age is Back- With New Rules

Eight-year-old Skylar Baughey, of Clearwater, Fla., hugs her troll moments after completing its construction at the Build-A-Bear Workshop at Westfield Countryside Mall Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. Baughey had stood in line with her family for more than four hours before gaining access to the store due to the overwhelming response to the […]

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The cause of massive lines at malls across the country last year is back by popular demand

Pay your age is back at Build-a-Bear workshop.

But this year the company has come up with a way to control crowds.

A limited number of tickets — 200 thousand nationwide — will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16th on the Build-a-Bear website.

Those tickets can be redeemed June 24th through 28th for a customized stuffed toy.

Build-a-Bear

