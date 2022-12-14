BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Buffalo Township residents, an 89-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, each lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.

PSP say that the victims were contacted by an unknown individual who claimed that they had won the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes, and that they needed to send over money to cover the costs of winning.

Troopers say that one victim lost $5,770, while the other lost $1,450.

The PSP would like to issue a public service announcement reminding people to be cautious of phone scams, and reiterating that no winners should ever send money in order to receive money in the future.

For information on protecting yourself against such scams visit the Publisher’s Clearing House website.