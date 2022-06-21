DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City is well known for being shut down by flooding during heavy rains.

Those who frequent Commerce Boulevard know that when it rains, there is a good chance the road will be closed due to flooding. Eyewitness News told you about the controversy over who is responsible for fixing a busted storm pipe that runs underneath Commerce Boulevard back in October 2021.

There has still been no action taken to alleviate the problem. When Dickson City Police close the road they make the announcements on their Facebook page, often making light of the situation by calling it ‘Lake Commerce.’ They post photoshopped images of people swimming in it, a boat to ferry people across, and even “plans to make an underwater tunnel” beneath it.”







Now Buff City Soap, a nearby plant-based soap shop, that loses business when flooding happens, introduced a ‘Lake Commerce’ line of products.

It includes body soap, shower oil, body scrub, and more. Demand is high, they already sold out of the first 100 bars of body soap.

“We just wanted to kind of make a fresh smelling soap kind of like lake water. We wanted it to look like it has pewter at the bottom like a road with a lake but then we made the edge, the top rocky for waves, so it that was just what we wanted to look like a lake but still kind of like the road and smell fresh,” said Kristy Latwinski, Buff City Soap Store Manager.

Lake commerce body soap is $7-bucks a bar.