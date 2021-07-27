“Bud” the dog reunited with owner at a Luzerne County animal shelter

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “Bud” the dog has been reunited with his owner at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County after a whirlwind journey.

The founder of Blue Chip, Marge Bart, tells Eyewitness News the black and white pit bull mix was originally stolen from his owner’s yard last summer.

After that, she says the dog went through multiple homes, as the high-energy pup would constantly run away. Bud was even listed for free on Facebook at least two times.

In March, concerned neighbors contacted Blue Chip in the fear of Bud getting hit by a car while running loose through the streets.

He was then brought into the shelter in Dallas.

After being neutered and vet checked, Bud was put up for adoption and posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Monday, Bud’s rightful owner drove to the shelter to claim the dog he had been missing for so long. After showing surveillance video and proof of ownership, Bud finally returned home.

