Bucknell grad competes at Olympic trials in javelin throwing

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One local athlete not only placed in the NCAA championships, but also went on to compete in the Olympic trials.

Despite a setback, she was still able to push herself through extensive training and competitions. Maura Fiamoncini is from Mount Carmel and started her javelin career back in high school, but says she never imagined progressing this far.

“I really can’t believe how far I’ve come in this journey. I mean coming in as freshman, I threw a little over 180 feet at my first meet and that was something I never thought I would achieve,” Fiamoncini said.

But she did. While an athlete at Bucknell University, Fiamoncini went on to compete in this year’s NCAA Championships in Oregon. She came in third place for the first team All-American citation in javelin. During a meet in May, she got better news.

“Qualifying for the Olympic trials was something I’ve been working towards for the past four years and I figured I qualified at the Patriot Championship meet,” Fiamoncini said.

Despite her struggles with a shoulder injury earlier this season, Fiamoncini continued to push forward and placed in the top eight of the Olympic trials. Right now, she’s focused on recovery and decided to end her javelin career, but she’s proud to come this far.

“I really didn’t think I would have a season so I’m very grateful for all the adjustments that were made and even the opportunity to compete this year,” Fiamoncini said.