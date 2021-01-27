Bucknell emphasizes testing and remote learning for fall semester

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Schools across Pennsylvania are eyeing up the return of students in one way or another.

Testing, testing ,testing. We’ll be seeing that ramp up at colleges, universities, and trade schools across the keystone state. Here at bucknell, they have used it towards a relatively successful fall semester.

Roughly 3,500 students are expected to be coming to campus over the next week to get back to work.

There’s a limited amount of staff and R.A.’s here to get everything prepped.

Of course, the herd is excited to have already kicked off some winter sports, hoping that more things start to look like a regular year. About 240 students have opted for completely remote learning, but that’s over 100 less than the fall.

Things like negative coronavirus tests prior to arrival, testing every week, and continuing to communicate to students and staff are going to be vital.

Medical director Catherine O’Neil says ‘covid-fatigue’ is an obstacle, but bison country has its eyes on another safe semester.

“It can be difficult to maintain a level of vigilance that needs to happen to have a college experience happen. But if you’re ready for it, and prepared and know what it looks like and remember what the fall was like, you can get back into that pattern again hopefully.”

She also says that move-in day is going to be a different kind of hectic as students social distance and get their first round of testing before classes begin.

Again, ramped up testing is going to be key here in Lewisburg as well as so many schools across Northeast and Central PA.

Many of these schools are also looking into making vaccines available for students and staff as quickly as possible.

