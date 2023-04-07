LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bucknell University Physics and Astronomy professor has made an Earth-sized discovery by reading radio waves emitted from a faraway red dwarf star and possibly the planet orbiting it.

According to Bucknell University Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Jackie Villadsen a star named YZ Ceti, located 12 light-years away from Earth, was found to be emitting repeating radio waves. And the radio waves could be coming from the star or possibly the planet itself.

Together Professor Villadsen and J. Sebastian Pineda, a research astrophysicist at the University of Colorado Boulder, published on Monday the first paper to document bursts of radio waves from a star known to host a close-in planet, suggesting the planet may have an Earth-like magnetic field, in the Journal of Natural Astronomy.

Villadsen says she and Pineda used the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) of telescopes in New Mexico during their research to read the radio signals and see if they were created by interactions between the planet’s magnetic field and the star. The radio signals suggest the planet is around the same size as Earth and may have a magnetic field and an atmosphere very similar to the planets, which has never been seen before.

My colleague Sebastian Pineda and I have discovered two bursts of radio waves coming from a red dwarf star that has a planet orbiting really close to it. This is significant because if a planet is orbiting really close to the star, the planet’s magnetic field can cause the star to emit radio waves. So, if the planet is really causing the radio waves, that tells us the planet’s magnetic field strength is similar to Earth’s.” Jackie Villadsen, Bucknell University Assistant Profressor of Physics and Astronomy

Villadsen explained that the planet itself is currently unlivable as the conditions are “way too hot” because the planet is too close to the star. She explained that it would be as if a human tried to live on the planet Mercury. Because of its proximity to the sun, it just isn’t possible.

However, their readings are significant because they’re answering the question, is Earth a common sort of planet or not? And the magnetic field is a big ingredient in what makes Earth habitable.

Alice Kitterman/National Science Foundation

“Earth’s magnetic field serves as a protective, invisible, force field. It deflects stuff that comes from the sun or outer space and causes it to go around the planet instead of entering our atmosphere. So it’s part of what protects our atmosphere and helps us hold onto our air and water. It makes a bubble around us,” Villadsen added.

The planet YZ Ceti b and the star it orbits, YZ Ceti, are 12 light years away. Professor Villadsen explained that if Eyewitness News sent a round-trip message at the speed of light to the planet and back, it would take 12 years to get there and 12 years to return, a total of 24 years, but only if we could send something at the speed of light.

“So imagine the solar system is a quarter in the endzone of a football field and at the other end of the field in that endzone is a grain of rice representing YZ Ceti and YZ Ceti b. The distance between the two is basically how far away we are from the star and planet,” continued Villadsen.

Researchers and astronomers have seen radio waves emitted from planets similar in size to Saturn or Jupiter, the larger planets in our solar system. But finding magnetic fields this strong on smaller planets the size of Earth is more difficult because magnetic fields are essentially invisible. Therefore, the radio waves detected from the star and/or planet would have to be extremely powerful.

“No one knew if the star emitted radio waves. And that is the thing we discovered. What those radio waves say is that the planet could have a magnetic field similar to Earth’s. But we need more follow-up to go back and watch the star more to be sure we’re measuring the planet,” Villadsen explained.

She went on to explain that this wasn’t the first time anyone has seen radio waves from a star. But, it is the first time anyone has seen radio waves coming from a star so close to a planet. That would mean the planet could be making the star emit the radiowaves, which no one has ever seen.

It’s really just about understanding planets in the universe and what they can do. In our solar system, we have four rocky Earth-like planets, Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. Of the four, only Earth is habitable and only Earth has a strong global magnetic field. So we only know of one Earth-sized planet in the universe so far that has a strong magnetic field like Earth and that is Earth. So we still have a giant question mark on our magnetic field for this planet because we have to be sure that the planet is causing the star to make these radio waves. And that’s huge,” Jackie Villadsen, Bucknell University Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy

If Villadsen and her team can prove the planet is creating the radio waves she says they’ll be answering the question, “Can Earth-size planets make magnetic fields, is Earth a weirdo, or is the planet kind of normal?”

Because if an Earth-sized planet is found to emit radio waves, have a magnetic field and atmosphere, and is just far away enough to create conditions like this planet, a new Earth could potentially be found.

Villadsen, her co-author Pineda, and a Bucknell physics student Arjun Anand plan to continue studying the radio waves between stars and their orbiting planets during a summer research trip.