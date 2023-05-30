WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bubbakoo’s Burritos has officially opened the doors to its newest Pennsylvania location in an attempt to bring the beach to Wilkes-Barre.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos franchise owners Eric Spencer and Scott Brennan, both of Nanticoke, held a grand opening event on Tuesday at the restaurant located at 174 Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Spencer says he and Brennan wanted to bring a brand to the area they were comfortable and confident with that stood apart from other chain restaurants.

“Right from the beginning we loved the brand’s flavor and atmosphere. We found something unique and different that stood apart and we felt comfortable and confident about bringing that atmosphere to Wilkes-Barre,” said Spencer.

Courtesy: Chris Hughes, General Manager of Bubbakoo’s Burritos-Wilkes-Barre

Bubbakoo’s Burritos founders Paul Altero and Bill Hart originally opened the restaurant in the heart of the “skater and shore” scene of Point Pleasant, New Jersey in 2008. The “Mexican Fusion” style restaurant’s goal was to bring affordable, made-to-order food with fresh ingredients to people of all ages.

“We followed the brand for about a year and saw the growth the company had, with over 100 units along the east coast and we’re excited for it,” Brennan added.

The new location is now open full-time, serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tostada salads, tacos, nachos, and much more.

To check out Bubbakoo’s Burrito’s menu or information about becoming a franchise owner check out their website or Facebook page.