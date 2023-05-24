EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Bryan Kohberger’s parents have been called to testify before a grand jury in Pennsylvania in the case of Dana Smithers, a woman who was missing and found dead in Monroe County.

Eyewitness News has learned Bryan Kohberger’s parents have been called to testify in front of a grand jury in the case of Smithers, 45, who went missing in May of 2022.

A source close to the case says Kohberger has a solid alibi and is likely not connected to Smither’s disappearance, but the grand jury has not concluded their proceedings and the investigation is ongoing.

Smithers went missing in May of 2022 and her remains were recovered earlier this month in a wooded area in Stroudsburg.

Kohberger has been accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November and has recently pleaded not guilty to the charges. Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County after a search warrant was executed at his home in Albrightsville (Chestnuthill Township) in December 2022.