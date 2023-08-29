SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a brutal attack on a teenager at a local football game on Friday. 28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci had the chance to speak to the teen’s mom to explain what happened, and what the district is doing about it.

A 14-year-old girl was attacked by dozens of students at Scranton Memorial Stadium on Friday. She was badly beaten and was one of several victims that evening. Her mom is now seeking justice for her daughter and the others who were hurt.

What was supposed to be a night to enjoy Friday night football at Scranton Memorial Stadium was overshadowed by violence off the field.

“What do I do? Do I take my kids and put them in a bubble? I can’t do that forever. What do I do?” said Scranton School District parent Jessica Green.

Jessica Green’s 14-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were among the hundreds of people at the West Scranton versus Riverside game on Friday.

Within 10 minutes of being there, Green says her daughter was jumped by fellow West Scranton students, students she says she didn’t know. Green says there were two school security officers at the game.

“10 to 15 of them just surrounded her and some were kicking, some were punching, it got to the point where my son noticed it on the bleachers and he ran and threw his body over her,” Green explained.

The 14-year-old was badly bleeding and her eye was busted open but she managed to get away and headed to the nearest bathroom to clean up.

According to Green, her daughter was jumped for a second time in the stadium bathrooms, but she says that time, her daughter was not the only victim.

“A boy follows her into the bathroom and tells her she needs to square up. My daughter says she couldn’t fight anymore, she was done. They beat her almost to the point she was hospitalized. Then to find out later on that she wasn’t the only victim, that they had multiple children and it took somebody in the bathroom to call 911 to get them help,” Green said.

Before the call for help, Green says the bathroom was blocked off for 40 minutes by the kids who attacked her daughter and the other children, leaving Green and other parents to wonder how something like this could happen on school grounds.

“Teachers, security, cops, and this all happened underneath their nose? Somebody has to put their foot down and I promise I’m not gonna stop until justice is served for my daughter,” Green explained.

The newly appointed acting superintendent of the Scranton School District, Pat Laffey, told 28/22 News that the incident was unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the district.

He says it is currently under investigation by the Scranton Police Department and district officials, in the meantime, additional security will be added for future games.

Green was able to show 28/22 News video footage students took of the fights and said she had brought them to investigators.

28/22 News has made the decision to not show the video because we cannot verify the source of the footage.

The Scranton School District was not able to comment further due to the fact that the students involved are minors.