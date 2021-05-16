Homeless encampment catches fire behind the Gateway Shopping Center

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A brush fire in a homeless encampment broke out behind the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville.

According to Chief John Richard of the Edwardsville Fire Department, reports of a fire behind the shopping centers came in around 11:30 a.m.

Officials were told by several homeless individuals that the area on fire is their encampment.

The fire was out within twenty minutes, there were no injuries however, seven homeless people are currently displaced.

According to Chief Richard, the cause of the fire is underdetermined at this time.