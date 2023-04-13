FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As everyone feels the recent heat and humidity, so does the Earth breaking out in multiple brush fires all over NEPA over the last few days.

Eyewitness News was outside the Mountain Top Hose Company on Thursday where firefighters had been working on a brush fire for just over 24 hours.

Before this, it was at another brush fire at Harvey’s Lake that began out of nowhere just like the many over the last few days.

The brush fire at Harvey Lake began Thursday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. and neighbors say, “It was like a tornado going over the hill.”

They say it took off in a hurry, but fire departments from Kunkle, Sweet Valley, and Harvey’s Lake were able to quickly tame it.

On the other hand, the massive brush fire in Mountain Top has been blazing since about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Volunteers were out all night long fighting the flames and came back Thursday morning around 10:00 when the brush fire was then turned over to DCNR.

The fire is still very much active and has spread a significant amount.

“We’ve had three or four fires already this week. This is obviously the biggest one. Estimate well over 1000 acres have burned and it’s still burning at this time,” said Todd Wagaman, Second Assistant Fire Chief of Mountain Top Hose Company.

The fire chief strongly recommends not to burn at your homes while the dry and hot conditions last and fires continue to break out.